BANDON - Bandon residents can soon sing refrains of "Ding, ding, ding went the trolley," when the newest multi-passenger vehicle in town hits the streets this weekend.
The Bandon Trolley will have its maiden voyage for city officials and dignitaries on Thursday, then will start making its regular weekend rounds. The trolley will run from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting Aug. 24. It will be free to ride.
According to City Manager Robert Mawson, the trolley will be operated through an agreement with Coos County Area Transit, which is providing the operator and worked with the city to determine the route.
The trolley will start each day in the parking lot behind Face Rock Creamery, and people interested in riding are encouraged to "park and ride" at that location, to avoid parking issues in the Old Town area.
The trolley will have a fixed route with specific stops. The full route travels 9 miles and takes 40-45 minutes. After Face Rock Creamery, the trolley will stop in Old Town, then at the South Jetty, back through Old Town, up to City Park, out Beach Loop Drive to Coquille Point and Face Rock wayside, then, as an add-on to some trips, to the hotels on Beach Loop, as far south as the Inn at Face Rock, then back through City Park, ending at Face Rock Creamery.
Riders can get off or on at any of the stops.
"It's not really a public transportation system, but a tourist attraction," Mawson said. "We're hoping we can encourage people to park and ride to visit locations in town."
The gasoline-powered trolley was obtained from the City of Jacksonville for a mere $3,000 and six whiskey barrel garbage cans created by Port of Bandon inmates, through a cooperative agreement with the City of Bandon and Port of Bandon. It seats 20 people in the middle, which is enclosed with open doors, eight people on the back and six in the front.
"It was kind of a pirate deal," Mawson quipped.
The city crew did all of the mechanical work, and the port inmate crew fixed up the wood and brass on the trolley.
"The port made it pretty," Mawson said.
A complete schedule and map with stops will be created soon and made available to the public, Mawson said. Eventually, there will be trolley signs installed, indicating the stop locations.
And, the trolley does have a bell as well as a PA system, that can be used to lead guided tours - something the city may consider later.