BANDON - In a step to keep ahead of a growing nationwide trend, the Bandon School Board has approved a lease to allow Bandon Community Preschool to utilize a room and other areas of the Ocean Crest Elementary School building.
Bandon Community Preschool has been moving into the building from its previous location in the Bandon Community Youth Center, just across 11th Street over the past few weeks, getting ready for the start of school on Sept. 5. The nonprofit preschool's board of directors has also hired a new teacher, Shahala Kroll, who has been instrumental with the move.
The classroom will accommodate up to 25 students ages 3-5 and there are still openings, Kroll said. The preschool will operate from 8:30-11:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday.
There will be a meet-and-greet for interested parents at 9:30 a.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the new location. Kroll will be available to speak about how the classroom is set up and her approach to education. There will be finger foods and beverages as well.
At the August meeting, the School Board unanimously approved a year-long lease for $360 a month for the preschool. The teacher and her assistant will be able to utilize the restrooms and a courtyard area, as well as a grassy area outside for outdoor play. They won't use the playground equipment because they are not quite big enough, Kroll said. But she plans to get her students outside as much as possible.
The district, at the recommendation of Ocean Crest Principal Becky Armistead and preschool board members, agreed that moving a preschool into the elementary school is positive for the future of the district and a model that is being adopted nationwide.
"We are excited to partner with Bandon Community Preschool and to provide a space to help them feel more comfortable," Armistead said. "The location will expose them to the environment to help them transition when they head to kindergarten."
Armistead said the school has a history of working with Bandon Community Preschool to help provide the children with kindergarten readiness skills.
"We're excited it's going to be here," Armistead added. "The future of education is grabbing kids as early as we can so they can be ready when they step into that kindergarten experience. It's as much about comfort in the location as it is about making sure social and emotional as well as academic learning is met."
In the future, Armistead hopes the district can expand its early education opportunities, such as providing space for a licensed daycare.
Kroll, for her part, is also excited about her new venture in the new location.
"It's really what I love to do," she said. "I go home very satisfied knowing that I made a difference in my student's lives, that I've piqued their curiosity and that they've learned things they haven't before."
Kroll's parents are Bandon residents Chuck and Jeannie Bruce, who manage the Bandon Beach Motel. She came to Bandon to help with the family business until her parents retired. They will retire this fall when the motel closes.
Kroll is a certified Montessori primary teacher and specializes in working with children ages 2.5 to 6 years old. She has extensive experience working with young children and considers it a passion and a joy to be a teacher. Her approach is individualized, allowing children to learn at their own pace in an environment that lets them thrive.
She grew up in Southern Oregon on an 18,000 acre cattle ranch, riding horses and raising orphaned calves. In her teenage years she began traveling across cultures and overseas. In her travels Kroll found that the most important aspect of helping to build a healthy community in any culture beings with early childhood development and education.
Kroll and her three daughters fell in love with the small town community of Bandon and made it their home two years ago. They enjoy being a part of the local dance school, Bandon sports and and making pottery and art. Kroll is an avid hiker and loves exploring nature. She and her girls travel often and foster a life-long love of learning.
Helping to enrich her local community is both an honor and a joy, Kroll said, and she is looking forward to teaching at Bandon Community Preschool.
For more information, contact the preschool at 541-347-7337 or visit their Facebook page, where enrollment applications are available.