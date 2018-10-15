BANDON — One person is dead and another suffered from hypothermia after the small boat they were crabbing from capsized in the Coquille River in Bandon late Friday afternoon.
According to the Coos County Sheriff's Office, Fred S. Olsen, 74, of Denver, Colo., died from apparent hypothermia after his 12-foot Porta-Bote took a wave over the bow and filled with water about 2:45 p.m.
The report indicated that he and a friend, Richard F. Indin, 75, also from Denver, were on vacation and crabbing in the Coquille River, having launched from Bullards Beach State Park. It was not clear how long they were on the river when a wave filled the small boat with water about 2:45 p.m. The boat did not sink from the wave and both Olsen and Indin stayed in the water-logged boat for approximately one hour before they were discovered by local boaters Troy and Kim Meeder.
The Meeders immediately helped both victims on the partially submerged Porta-Bote and transported them and the boat to the Port of Bandon's marina, where they were transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Southern Coos Hospital just after 5 p.m. Olsen died about 1.5 hours later. Indin was treated for severe hypothermia and later released, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Members of the Bandon Fire Department, officers from the Bandon Police Department and the Coos County Sheriff's Office all responded and helped at the scene.