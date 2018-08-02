COOS BAY — Three artists have been awarded top honors at Coos Art Museum’s 25th annual Maritime Art Exhibition. “Best of Show” was awarded to Micaiah Hardison of Vista, Calif., for his oil, “Surf Lesson” and in a vote by the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay, Judi Betts of Baton Rouge, La., for her watercolor, “Harbor Town.” Robert Tandecki of Sumner, Wash., received the “Directors’ Award” for his work, “Ebey's Landing.” The “Directors’ Award” is selected through a vote by the Coos Art Museum Board of Directors.
The “Best of Show” juror and featured artist of the 25th annual Maritime Art Exhibition is Jeffrey Hull of Canon Beach, Ore. Hull has been exhibiting at Coos Art Museum’s Annual Maritime Art Exhibitions since 2000. He has won numerous awards at these group exhibitions including most recently, People’s Choice awards in 2017 and 2015. Known for his ability to capture the beauty and moods of the places where water joins land, Hull controls the difficult medium of watercolor. In 2008 he was profiled on Oregon Art Beat. Hull is a Signature Member of the American Society of Maritime Artists.
This year’s “Peoples’ Choice Award” is yet to be determined. Visitors to the Museum will be able to vote for their favorite work through Labor Day, September, 8 at which time this important honor will be given to the work with the most votes. The 25th Annual Maritime Art Exhibition continues at Coos Art Museum until Sept. 29.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco US Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The Museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes, and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors, free to Museum members. Free to active duty military through the Blue Star Museum Program.