BANDON - Pacific Community Church will be hosting an Awana kickoff event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30.
“Parents and children are welcome to come and have fun finding out what Awana is all about while enjoying barbecue hot dogs and hamburgers,” said a spokesperson for the church. “We will also be pre-registering children for our fall program, which will begin on Sept. 20.”
For more information about the Awana kickoff event, call the church at 541-347-2256.
Pacific Community Church is located approximately three miles south of Bandon, at 48967 Highway 101.