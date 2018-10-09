PORT ORFORD - Local author Helen Picca will be reading from her new book, "From the Hamster Wheel to Happiness in 10 Easy Steps," in a free program at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Port Orford Library, 1421 Oregon St.
The book is about how Picca got off the hamster wheel and found lasting happiness, right in Port Orford. In her pursuit of happiness, Picca found wellness along the way and will discuss several steps on that path, including exercise, where she discovered the benefits of yoga.
Heather Carpenter, certified yoga instructor, will elaborate on those benefits and the importance of nature, revealing the therapeutic effects of being outdoors. Kari Hansen, Oregon State Parks ranger, will discuss local hiking trails.