COOS BAY — The Artist Loft Gallery will be offering two classes in August with Ilese Levitt. Each class will cost $30 and all the materials will be supplied.
Mixed Media Studio 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8
Mixed Media Art is about creating layers with painted papers, embellishments, paint, just about anything you can think of. We will start with creating painted papers with the gel plate and then working on collaging, stamping, scribbling, and gluing to make cards and canvases.
Gel Plate Printing Play Day 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22
Have fun learning to print without a printing press, using gel plates. You will get a chance to use different kinds of gelatin plates and learn different printing techniques. The beautiful painted papers you create are great for cards, handmade books, collage paintings, and art journals. Perfect for both beginners and accomplished mixed media artists.
Register by calling 541-756-4088 or stop by the Artist Loft Gallery at 367 Anderson Ave. downtown Coos Bay.