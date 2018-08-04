COOS BAY — The Coos History Museum is gearing up for their upcoming annual fundraising dinner and auction. “Mutiny at the Museum: An Epic Evening with Seafaring Outlaws,” is set to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the museum.
Best-selling author Eric Jay Dolin will be the featured guest speaker at the event to pre-release his new book titled "Black Flags Blue Waters: The Epic History of America’s Most Notorious Pirates." Set against the backdrop of the Age of Exploration, the book reveals the dramatic and surprising history of American piracy’s “Golden Age” – spanning the late 1600’s through the early 1700’s – when lawless pirates plied the coastal waters of North America and the Indian Ocean.
Dolin will be available for book signings at the fundraiser and copies of his new book will be available for purchase at the museum store before other bookstores or even Amazon have it on their shelves. Dolin’s presentation will be accompanied by a slide show and he will answer questions from the audience. This Sept. 8 Mutiny at the Museum event is the only opportunity for Oregonians to meet and hear Eric Jay Dolin in person.
The evening will include dinner and dessert, catered by Black Market Gourmet and a variety of beverages from Stillwagon Distillery and 7 Devils Brewing Co. Pirate attire is encouraged, a photo booth and a motley band of pirates from the Shakespeare in the Park theater group will add to the evening's festivities. A silent and live auction are planned.
The Coos History Museum is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization and receives no direct governmental support. The museum is supported by donations, memberships, grants, museum store sales, special event rentals, legacy/bequest gifts, and money raised at the annual fundraiser. Tickets for the limited seating event, “Mutiny at the Museum,” are $90 each and available at the museum. A table for eight is available for $720.
For more information, visit the website at cooshistory.org.