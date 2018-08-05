BANDON — Join both advanced and beginning birders alike on the Southern Oregon coast on Sept. 21-23 for the 32nd Oregon Shorebird Festival. The festival, housed at the Oregon Institute for Marine Biology in Charleston, is a celebration of Oregon shorebirds and an educational experience, with field trips, talks, bird watching, and shared meals. On-line registration for the event is now open at www.oregonshorebirdfestival.org.
Friday night kicks off with the author of the newly-released book “Learn the Art of Bird Photography: The Complete Field Guide for Beginning and Intermediate Photographers and Birders. Tim Boyer’s presentation will take some of the mystery and hardship out of photographing birds.
Tim recently keynoted the Gray’s Harbor Shorebird Festival with his presentation “Understanding Shorebirds, The Miracle of Migration”. He will keynote the Oregon Shorebird Festival on Saturday night with an encore of that presentation. The presentation includes epic migrations like Bar-tailed Godwits flying from the Yukon Delta to New Zealand in eight days.
This year’s field trips will include a pelagic trip off shore, kayak paddle tours up the South Slough and land-based trips to both Bandon and the Bay Area. Oregon Pelagic Tours will host a five-hour pelagic trip on Sunday to give participants a sense of what a day-long pelagic trip is like. South Coast Tours will lead South Slough kayak paddle trips on both Saturday and Sunday. South Slough of the Coos River is home to the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve which is a protected area of land and estuary.
Field trips to the Bandon Marsh and Bandon Beach, the best bird watching spots in Bandon where participants can see fall migrating shorebirds. The Coos Bay field trips are also available both days where you can visit all the hot birding spots around the Bay Area.
Other highlights of the weekend include the new bird display at the Charleston Marine Life Center and Shoreline Education for Awareness (SEA) leading a look at sea mammals at the Simpson Reef Overlook.
The weekend kicks off with registration and check-in at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology (OIMB) cafeteria in Charleston. OIMB is located at 63466 Boat Basin Road.
Cape Arago Audubon Society is sponsoring the Festival in partnership with OIMB, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Shoreline Education for Awareness, South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve, Oregon Pelagic Tours and South Coast Tours.
Information about the festival as well as registration details can be found at www.oregonshorebirdfestival.org. Contact Harv Schubothe at 541-297-2342 for more information.