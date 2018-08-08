COOS BAY — Coos Sand 'n Sea Quilters present the 24th Annual Quilt Show, A Sea of Quilts 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 and Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon on the lower level. The club is located at 3333 Walnut Ave. in Coos Bay.
The show features a large variety of Quilts; hourly demonstrations on quilting tips and techniques; a Vendor Mall featuring fabrics, patterns and quilting accessories; a Member Boutique with items for sale; the Hoffman Challenge Trunk Show, with quilts from across the country; and, the Raffle Quilt Drawing.
There also will be a hospitality booth with refreshments.
Drawing at the Quilt Show, 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16. Need not be present to win.