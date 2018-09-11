BANDON - Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will offer free flu shots at its annual Flu Shot Clinic, Wednesday, Oct. 3, beginning at 7 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.
This year the hospital will have both high-dose vaccines for those 65 and over as well as regular-dose vaccines. SCHHC medical staff will administer the shots at the Bandon City Park on the east side of the main baseball field. The location will be clearly marked by signs leading into the park. Those wishing to receive flu shots are encouraged to drive up and remain in their cars and medical staff will assist.
There is no charge for flu shots. Donations are encouraged and greatly appreciated.
For more information about this event, contact Scott McEachern, 541-329-1040 or foundation@southerncoos.org.