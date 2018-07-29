COOS BAY — "In Their World," the new exhibit at Pacific Park Gallery, celebrates the animals — wild and domestic — that share the planet with us.
Pacific Park Gallery brings a menagerie of animal art to its walls August through October. The works of art catch our planet partners in moments of their daily lives. Swimming, flying, dining, sleeping, and pondering animals are captured in the moment, in their worlds, with charcoal, pencil and paint.
Artists Karen Stillwagon, Rusty Hinshaw, Wendy Burger and Janne LaValle will welcome animal and art lovers at the Artists' Reception 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 12, at Pacific Park Gallery, 1957 Thompson Rd., Coos Bay. They will be joined by The Match Girls performing on dulcimer hammer, wind and string instruments. The reception and concert are free and open to the public.
Stillwagon is recognized for her pet portraits, but finds bird art her first love.
"It is with these birds that I have discovered my true calling," she said. "Each bird drawing instills a great love of the art."
Rusty Hinshaw says he developed his great love for the outdoors and animals while growing up in southwestern Michigan.
"I want to create, or recreate, a moment in time that is free from human intervention, true to the animals and the world they live in," Hinshaw said.
Burger's oil paintings capture domestic animals in playful moments. Her dogs are caught wading into the water, shaking off the water and in other spontaneous moments.
LaValle's animal drawings and paintings are created "just because animals are fun to explore. What are they thinking?"
Pacific Park Gallery is a not-for-profit, non-commission sales exhibit space created by artists for artists. It is located inside Pacific Park Medical Center, on Thompson Rd, just west of Bay Area Hospital. Viewing hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. For information about exhibiting in 2019, email artistjanuary@gmail.com or visit http://onemorereasontosmile.com/pacific-park-gallery/