BANDON - Due to a severe nationwide emergency blood shortage, the American Red Cross urges donors to give blood any time they are able. Locally, a blood drive will be held from 1-6 p.m., Monday, July 30, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 950 Delaware SE in Bandon.
Walk-ins are welcome; no appointment is necessary. All blood types are needed. All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
For more information, call Patty McCollum of the American Red Cross at 541-580-8064 or Pam Hansen at 541-290-8408.