PORTLAND – NW Natural and the American Red Cross are teaming up to help the public prepare for natural disasters and other emergencies. Eight “Get Ready” events will be held in Astoria, Camas, Coos Bay, Lincoln City, Oregon City, Salem, The Dalles and Tigard during September.
According to a 2017 survey conducted by Portland’s Bureau of Emergency Management, 74 percent of Portlanders believe that a natural disaster is likely in the next 10 years. However, similar to other parts of the country, only 52 percent have made an emergency kit for their household.
“We’re offering the basic information and tools needed to get ready for an emergency or natural disaster,” said Daphne Mathew, NW Natural public information officer. “Thinking about widespread damage to the communities where we live and work is unnerving, but preparation is the first step toward survival and eventual recovery.”
Get Ready is free and open to the public. Guests will receive a free lunch, and the first 100 families at each event will receive a starter emergency kit courtesy of NW Natural. Attendees will also have the chance to enter a drawing to win an American Red Cross preparedness kit.
Local fire departments, police departments, and other emergency teams will join the American Red Cross Cascades Region and NW Natural at the South Coast event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Coos Bay Fire Station No. 1, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay.
Other events will be held on the following times, dates and places:
Saturday, Sept. 15:
Get Ready Oregon City – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Danielson Hilltop Mall, 358 Warner Milne Rd., Oregon City
Get Ready Lincoln City – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4520 SE Highway 101, Lincoln City
Get Ready Salem – 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oregon State Capitol, 900 Court Street NE, Salem
Get Ready The Dalles – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, 1400 West 8th Street, The Dalles
Saturday, Sept. 22:
Get Ready Camas – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Parker Street Fire Station 42, 4321 NW Parker St., Camas
Get Ready Coos Bay – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station No. 1, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay
About NW Natural
NW Natural (NYSE:NWN) is headquartered in Portland, Ore., and provides natural gas service to more than 740,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is the largest independent natural gas utility in the Pacific Northwest. Additional information is available at nwnatural.com.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/Cascades or find us on Facebook at RedCrossCascades, Twitter at @RedCrossCasc and find us on Instagram at @RedCrossCascades.