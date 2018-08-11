NORTH BEND — The American Legion Bay Area Post 34 will be hosting one of the first Flag Disposal Ceremonies in the area for many years. The event will be free and open to everyone.
The new commander of the post, Tyler Nickel, was elected just after Flag Day which would be the typical day for this ceremony to be done. Although there was no ceremony on that day, the Legion decided it is still important and will do it this year. And what better alternate date to hold such an important ceremony than a day that will be remembered forever? Nickel said, “9/11 is the reason I joined the military. It is a day that means very much to me and I am sure it means just as much to all Americans.”
The purpose of the ceremony will be to properly dispose of and retire our nation’s colors, but additionally the Legion will be honoring those who died on that fateful day. The ceremony will begin at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, which is when the first tower collapsed. It will be held at the American Legion Bay Area Post 34 is located at 1421 E Airport Way in North Bend, near Southwestern Oregon Regional Airport.