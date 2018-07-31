COOS BAY — The American Cancer Society's “Look Good Feel Better” workshop is coming from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at BAH Community Health Education Center Building 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. This very special workshop will include a free $300 dollar beauty and skin care kit.
A spokesperson for local ACS said, "We are fortunate to offer women going through cancer treatment this intimate and informative workshop here on the Oregon Coast."
Guided by a licensed cosmetologist, women who participate will be taught a variety of techniques to help address treatment related changes. Covered topics will include; skin, hair and nail care, 12 step make-up techniques as well as wig fitting and wig care. All participants will be given information on how to obtain a free wig through American Cancer Society regardless of income or insurance status. The Look Good Feel Better Beauty kits are available in light, medium and dark skin tone colors to blend with all complexions. So if you are a woman who is either undergoing, about to undergo, or just out of cancer treatment, please join in this afternoon designed just for you.
Benefits beyond make-up
The effects of this program are more than a pretty face. In a Survey of 2000 "Look Good Feel Better" class attendees, 98 percent said it was positive for them to spend time with women in a similar situation, and 97 percent said they felt their confidence and self esteem strengthened during treatment as a result of the workshops. Those improvements held strong for patients surveyed months after treatment concluded. Those are important statistics and high numbers of women experienced a positive result. All women going through cancer are encouraged to participate. Organizers think they will be glad they did.
To register for the American Cancer Society “Look Good Feel Better” workshop, call 800-227-2345.