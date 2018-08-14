COOS BAY — A Chat with Dr. Don returns to Coos Head Food Co-op in a 2-part Cleanse vs. Detox workshop series at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 29. These workshops are to review the different processes of cleansing and detox as they are often used interchangeably.
Dr. Don Canavan, a retired naturopath, will share the fundamentals of the "cleansing versus detox" processes in the first workshop in order to provide a good base of knowledge for the September workshop. The second part of this series will delve into the heavy metals and chemicals that are eliminated or utilized in the different wellness practices.
Both sessions are strongly recommended for workshop participants for a deeper understanding of Cleanse vs. Detox.
Dr. Don engages and openly hosts conversation within the group to develop dialogue over how to implement these processes for a healthy practice. There also will be workshop resources on the various topics available.
There is no cost to attend this event and it is open to the Coos Community.