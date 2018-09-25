BANDON - Bandon Public Library and Wild Rivers Land Trust are teaming up for the final presentation of the Big Fish Vision series by presenting the film: “Protected, A Wild & Scenic River Portrait," a short but glorious film commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Wild & Scenic Rivers Act.
The event will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW. The 12-minute film features local favorites Tim Palmer and Ann Vileisis as they paddle on some local rivers and talk about why protection is so important.
The Big Fish Vision series, with an ecological focus, has carried over 800 participants on a local journey of significance and interconnection. A discussion will follow, led by Ann Schmierer, executive director of Wild Rivers Land Trust. This event is free and everyone is welcome.
To find out more about the Wild Rivers Land Trust, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/WildRiversLandTrust, website at www.wildriverslandtrust.org, or call their office at 541-366-2130.
Wild Rivers Land Trust is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that works to secure Oregon’s legacy of clean waters, healthy habitats and working lands for future generations.