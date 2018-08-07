BANDON - Vicki Affatati is this week's Meet and Greet the Artist. She will be demonstrating acrylic painting from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Second Street Gallery, 210 Second St. SE in Old Town.
Affatati has been an artist her whole life and has 30 years of experience creating gallery artwork and public art, teaching all ages and collaborating with community organizations to promote the freedom and expression of doing art.
Affatati’s art and murals can be seen all around Bandon. Working with local youth, she has helped restore and create public art for Bandon’s water treatment plant, the Port of Bandon's Old Town Marketplace building, the Go Native mural on the back of the Bandon Mercantile Building, the Port's Boardwalk Art Show and backdrop scenery for local theater and ballet performances.
Most recently, she was project leader on The Big Fish Vision project, focusing on bringing awareness through public art to the remaining population of wild Pacific Northwest salmon and the water that they and other animals share in the Southern Oregon Coast region.
Affatati lives in Bandon and works on art and community projects all over Oregon.