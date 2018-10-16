BANDON - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post 3440 is hosting its annual Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 26, at the VFW Hall, 55382 Bates Road in Bandon.
The (Home of the) Brave-Diggers Ball features dancing with live rock & roll local favorite Timberwolf playing from 8 p.m.-midnight. The fun also includes a costume contest, raffles, a photo booth, dancing and a bonfire by the outside patio seating area.
The dinner special is New York Strip Steak with all the trimmings, served from 5-8 p.m. Drink specials and late night bar menu will be available, too.
Raffle prices are generously donated from local businesses and gathered by VFW Auxiliary members. Local business owner Danielle Benjamin of The Raven Shoppe is once again loaning her extensive collection of ghoulish Halloween decor and will be directing volunteers in turning the VFW Hall into a Halloween experience. The is no cover charge for the event and everyone age 21 or older is welcome to attend.