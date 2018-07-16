BANDON - "Time Travelers Meet The Invisible Woman." Award-winning authors Gary Carter and Christine Roney will read from their books from 2:30-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, in the Sprague Room at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Carter will read from his new book "The Cedars Of Lebanon," a time travel thriller set in ancient Phoenicia (circa 600 BC) where three women are sent back, in an effort to save the planet from total destruction, after an all-out war destroys the Mideast. He will also read selected works from "Songs From The Southern Oregon Coast," an anthology of poems and short stories from South Coast authors, many from the Bandon area, telling about their experiences and what they love about the southern Oregon coast.
Roney will read from her new novella "Fading Grace" and her award-winning novel "Beyond Stone."
Everyone is welcome to come meet the authors and participate in a Q&A. There will be refreshments and a free raffle for a signed book from each author. Books will be available for sale.