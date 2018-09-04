BANDON - A free poetry reading featuring Richard Robbins, Carolyne Wright and local poet Thomas Mitchell will be presented at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Mitchell, who was raised in New York and California, has lived in Oregon since 1980. He received his Master's Degree from California State University, Sacramento, where he studied with the poet Dennis Schmitz. He received an MFA from the University of Montana, where he worked with Richard Hugo and Madeline De Frees. His first collection of poems, "The Way Summer Ends," was published in 2016. "Caribou," his new book of poetry, was released in April 2018. His poems have appeared in many journals, including The New England Review, New Letters, and most recently in the Valparaiso Poetry Review and Miramar Magazine.
Robbins was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Southern California and Montana. He studied as an undergraduate with Glover Davis and Carolyn Forché at San Diego State University, and as a graduate student with Richard Hugo, Madeline DeFrees, Tess Gallagher and William Pitt Root at the University of Montana. He has published five full-length books: "The Invisible Wedding" was published in 1984 by the University of Missouri Press as part of its Breakthrough Series, "Famous Persons We Have Known" in 2000 by Eastern Washington University Press, and "The Untested Hand" in 2008 by The Backwaters Press. "Radioactive City" won the Bellday Prize and was published in 2009 by Bellday Books. "Other Americas" was released in 2010 by Blueroad Press. His most recent collection, "Body Turn to Rain: New & Selected Poems" was published in 2017.
Wright's latest book is "This Dream the World: New & Selected Poems" (Lost Horse Press, 2017), whose title poem received a Pushcart Prize and was included in "The Best American Poetry 2009." Her co-edited anthology, "Raising Lilly Ledbetter: Women Poets Occupy the Workspace " (Lost Horse, 2015), received ten Pushcart Prize nominations and was a finalist in the Foreword Review’s Book of the Year Awards. She is author of nine previous books and chapbooks of poetry, a book of essays, and five volumes of poetry in translation from Spanish and Bengali, the latest of which is "Map
Traces, Blood Traces/Trazas de Mapa, Trazas de Sangre" (Mayapple Press, 2017), a bilingual sequence of poems by Seattle-based Chilean poet, Eugenia Toledo. "Map Traces" has just been named a Finalist for the Washington State Book Award in Poetry.
Wright teaches for Seattle's Richard Hugo House and for national and international literary conferences and festivals. A contributing editor for the Pushcart Prizes and a senior editor for Lost Horse Press, Wright lived in Chile and traveled in Brazil on a Fulbright Grant during the presidency of Salvador Allende. She has received grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, 4Culture, and Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture, among others, and returned to Brazil in mid-2018 on an Instituto Sacatar residency fellowship in Bahia.