BANDON - Learn about the historic tribes of Oregon, what their cultural differences were, what happened to them and where they are now during a talk with Brenda Brainard at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Brainard is a Miluk-Coos tribal member A lot of focus will be placed on the tribes west of the mountains but the audience will learn about the eastern tribes as well.
Brainard brings this fascinating story of the first Oregonians to the library. She is an engaging speaker and welcomes questions on this wide-ranging topic.
Brainard is the current director of the Natives Program of the Eugene School District. She is also an attorney, a native basket weaver and story teller.
Basket weaving workshops will take place Saturday, Aug. 25, and Sunday, Aug. 26, with Brainard at the library. Call Sara Michael at 541-347-3221 to see if there is any room remaining, as space is limited.