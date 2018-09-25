LANGLOIS - The Super Saturated Sugar Strings will perform at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Langlois Cheese Factory, 94179 Allen Boice Drive, Langlois.
Powerful and funky, The Super Saturated Sugar Strings’s take on modern Americana is full of dense, intricate, virtuosic instrumental arrangements and shout-to-the-rafter vocals. Their lush back-beat-Americana-meets-chamber-ensemble sound has stirred a large congregation of dedicated fans in Alaska. On their new album, "All Their Many Miles," (released March 23, 2018) they’ve managed to translate not only the high energy stomp and swing of their live shows to the studio, but also to capture some of the magic that brings together Anchorage’s music community. There's an element of carnival sideshow in their sometimes cinematic sound, drenched in strings and horns and bombastic ideas. Nobody does anything small in Alaska, and this Alaskan band delivers a mesmerizing and powerful performance with energetic charm.
The group formed in 2011 in Anchorage and includes Kat Moore on vocals, piano, keyboard, and percussion; Carlyle Watt on vocals, guitar, and percussion; Theresa Watt on cello; Miriah Phelps on violin; Logan Bean on trumpet; Kevin Worrell on bass.
Tickets are $13 each at the door, with free admission for those under 16. For more information, visit https://www.langloischeesefactory.com/.