BANDON - The voices of survivors of the 1936 fire that destroyed Bandon will be heard again in The Gaels Readers Theater production, "Bandon Burns!"
Originally performed last year, The Gaels partnered with the Bandon Historical Society to create a dramatic staged reading using actual narratives from the Historical Society’s 2012 book, "Bandon Burns! Survivor Accounts of the Bandon Fire of 1936."
“Audience response was amazing, so we’re fortunate to have a larger venue this year,” said Neal Davis. “Our last collaboration, "Murder at Two Mile," sold out each performance. Bandon audiences appreciate our town’s rich history and, with the Museum, we’re proud to bring some of that to life.”
Sponsored by Bandon Inn, the Museum and The Gaels will again stage "Bandon Burns!" for one performance only at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Sprague Theater, 1202 11th St. SW. After the performance, representatives from the Museum will take audience questions.
Tickets are $5 at the door. Ticket reservations can be made by emailing your request to: gaelstheater@gmail.com.