BANDON - It was a crime that rocked the town and gripped the nation. The case against Bandon chiropractor Dr. Fred Covell for the 1923 Labor Day murder of his wife Ebba initially appeared to be straightforward. The bizarre twists and revelations uncovered during the ensuing trial are detailed in the new Gaels Readers Theater production "Murder at Two Mile: A True Bandon Mystery" scheduled for performance Aug. 10, 11 and 12.
“It’s an amazing story that rivals modern crime documentaries,” says Neal Davis, the play’s author. “It’s almost better not knowing any of the details, so you can experience the same bewilderment newspaper readers in 1923 must have felt.”
Working from records, newspaper clippings and narratives provided by the Bandon Historical Museum, Davis crafted the show in the format of a television crime documentary.
“It allows us to tell the story with a modern perspective, using the voices of the crime's investigators," Davis said. "The museum, as usual, did an amazing job in providing articles and information. Everything in the play is documented and factual."
The Gaels also worked closely with the museum in creating last year’s production about the Bandon Fire of 1936 in "Bandon Burns!"
"Murder at Two Mile: A True Bandon Mystery" will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, and Saturday, Aug. 11, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, in the Bandon Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW. Admission is $5 at the door.
“It’s a stunning piece of local history,” said Davis. “We’re thrilled to work with the museum again in bringing another fascinating page of Bandon’s past to life.”