BANDON - Terry Magill is the featured Meet and Greet the Artist for Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Second Street Gallery, 210 Second St. SE, in Old Town. Magill will be here demonstrating watercolors from noon-4 p.m.
Magill spent her childhood in the beautiful Puget Sound region of Washington state in the 1950s exploring the endless beaches and fir-covered islands by foot and boat. With an interest in sketching and watercolors Magill learned to capture nature’s marvels, from Mt. Rainier’s slopes to the Pacific Ocean beaches. A strong educational foundation in the arts combined with access to well-known teachers allowed Terry to start on the path in life which she still travels today.
Magill's early work experience included drafting, mapping and scientific illustrations for textbooks. Settling in northern California, Magill taught drawing and watercolor community education classes for 13 years through artist-in-residence programs and at Santa Rosa Junior College.
Moving to Coos County in 1989, Magill taught for Southwest Oregon Community College’s outreach program until 2004 and continued to work as a guest artist in schools throughout Coos County. Magill can still be found teaching one day a week in Coquille.