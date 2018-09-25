BANDON - Bandon Public Library Story Times have resumed for the school year.
Toddler Story Time is held from 11-11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.
Preschool Story Time is held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays or at 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursdays.
Early Reader Story Time is held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays (for children in kindergarten and older).
Ocean Crest students can make arrangements to ride the school bus to the library for the Thursday after school program.
Programs are free of charge. For more information, contact children's librarian Julie Tipton at 541-347-3221.