PORT ORFORD - The next hike with South Coast Striders will be a "Summer Sampler" with two short hikes on Saturday, Aug. 11.
The first hike will be on the New River Trails, south of Bandon. There are about 2.5 miles of trails at this site and a nature center.
That hike will be followed up with a trip farther south to Port Orford Heads, where those participating will be able to hike another couple of miles of trails and visit the museum at the lifeboat station.
If that isn't enough, hikers can always visit Battle Rock and walk the beaches in Port Orford, then eat lunch at one of the town's popular dining spots.
The group will meet at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the New River Area of Critical Environmental Concern, located on Croft Lake Lane, about 11 miles south of Bandon. Turn right on Croft Lake Lane and follow it to the end, where the New River ACEC is located.