BANDON - Take a 5.4 mile hike along the trails at Bullards Beach State Park with the South Coast Striders on Saturday, Oct. 20.
Meet at 10 a.m. in the parking lot across from the meeting hall yurt located inside the Bullards Beach State Park campground.
From the parking lot, participants will hike through a closed section of the campground, then up Pearl’s trail. From there they will hike north through part of Three Mares Loop to the North Loop Trail, then hike south back to Pearl’s trail and to the starting point.
This hike is rated moderate to difficult due to soft sand conditions. If it’s been raining hikers may need waterproof hiking boots in some areas.
Plan on 2.5 hours for this hike. Restrooms are located at the beginning and end of the hike. Pack a lunch to enjoy along the way or at the end.
If there is demand, there will be a shorter version of this hike that goes straight out on Pearl's trail and returns on the park walkways.