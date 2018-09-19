NORTH BEND — Experience the joy of dancing to traditional music from around the world. The South Coast Folk Society welcomes public participation in its new, free dance class. Weekly dance classes will be held starting at 7 p.m. Monday, so come dance to live music every week.
This class is ideal for beginners and experienced dancers alike. Class meets every Monday in North Bend for two hours. Singles, couples and families can all enjoy this casual social gathering. Drop-ins are also encouraged to attend. Every session is a fresh start.
The North Bend Housing Authority has provided their spacious community activity room for this weekly class. They are located at 1700 Monroe St. in North Bend, just three blocks west of the library on Connecticut Ave.
This class is appropriate for new dancers because all dances are taught. No previous experience is required. All ages and skill levels can have fun dancing to live music played by area musicians. The emphasis will be on traditional dances from America, Europe and around the world. These include circles, line dances, set dances, folk, and ballroom dances. New musicians are invited to join the band.
For more information, email southcoastfolksociety@gmail.com or call Paul Poresky at 541-404-8267.
The South Coast Folk Society is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation, study, teaching, enjoyment and continuing evolution of traditional and historical dance, music and song.