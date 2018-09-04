BANDON - The South Coast Community Choir invites the public to join as the choir begins its sixth season beginning Monday, Sept. 17.
The choir meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the Harbor Lights Middle School music room, located at 390 Ninth St. SW in Bandon.
No auditions are required, only a singing voice and a smile. The versatile and talented John Harding and Holly Sylvester will act as choir directors.
"Our choir is so fortunate to have such wonderful instructors, who have shared their musical skills with our community for many years," said choir member Dawn Vonderlin.
A wide variety of styles, tempos and cultures are explored. The ability to read music is helpful, but not required. There is no charge for participation, though a small monthly donation is appreciated to help with the cost of sheet music and supplies. For more information call Vonderlin at 541-347-4561.