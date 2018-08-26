BANDON -- The Bandon-By-The-Sea Rotary Club will hold its second-annual Veterans Golf Tournament to benefit Coos County veterans.
The fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Bandon Crossings Golf Course. Tee time is 10 a.m. for the shotgun start. Cost is $70 and includes green fees, golf cart and lunch at 3:30 p.m., and a cash bar. A hole in one nets a $10,000 cash award.
All proceeds will go to veterans organizations serving Coos County.
"No handicap required, just a fun day and a great way to honor our veterans and remember 9/11," said Art Roberson, event chairman.
Registration can be made through the Bandon Crossings pro shop, 541-347-3232. Preregistration is encouraged.
For more information, contact Roberson at 541-551-1696.