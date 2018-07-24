PORT ORFORD -- The Roaring Sea Arts July open house will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at the Roaring Sea Studio in Port Orford.
Everyone is welcome to get together to share or enjoy musical, artistic and poetic entertainment, as well as potluck snacks and refreshments.
The Kammeroque Trio, consisting of Suzanne Monks, Stephanie Hazle and Donna Roselius will be joined by Strider Kachelein. Other invited guests include bassoonist Kathleen Williams, English horn player Suzanne Monks, Crystal Landucci, piano, Mike Disbrow and Jean Mautner, and possibly others may add to the music. Among literary entertainers are Weld Champneys, Joyce Mueller, Cairehn McGowan and James Huntzinger.
All musical, poetic and artistic participants and audience members are welcome. Impromptu creations and presented artworks are encouraged for anyone who wants to add art to the "gallery."
The entrance to the Roselius home, where Roaring Sea Studio is located, is the driveway shared with the Sea Crest Motel just south of Port Orford on U.S. Highway 101. Turn left from the driveway’s end and park along the main driveway, or in neighboring driveways. The neighbor at the cul-de-sac allows parking on the right hand side of his driveway.
For further information about treats of all kinds (edible, musical, artistic) call Roselius at 541-332-4444 or Monks at 541-332-0540.