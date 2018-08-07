BANDON - Copies of Barbara Kingsolver's "Flight Behavior" are waiting behind the counter at the Bandon Public Library in anticipation of the Bandon Readers Book Club meeting at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 20, in the library's Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW.
Just a few of the comments heard about recent meetings: "I've been thinking about the discussion at our last meeting ever since." "I've never been to a book club that had such an in-depth discussion before!" "This is really fun!"
These days, stimulating conversation is as rare as it is, well, "stimulating!" Join in and enjoy - even if you don't always have time to read the current selection. Kingsolver never disappoints!
The Readers Book Club is sponsored by the Bandon Library Friends and meets the third Monday of each month, featuring lively discussion and refreshments.
September's Book Club discussion will feature "The Complete Short Stories of Ernest Hemingway." Those attending can pick out their favorite Hemingway short stories for discussion.