COOS BAY — Coos County Friends of Public Health will be putting on their annual fundraiser Purses for Nurses 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at St. Monica Catholic Church, 357 S. Sixth St., Coos Bay. Creative theme purses will be filled with gift certificates and fun items to invite bids.
This year's event has a "Spooktackular" theme, perfect for October treats. Cost is $30 per person for advanced tickets, $35 at the door, or $240 for a table of eight. Seating is limited. Those who attend will enjoy coffee, sweets and savory treats provided by Wildflour Catering, along with entertainment.
Proceeds will go to family health services at Coos Health & Wellness, making a difference in the lives of those who are financially challenged. Examples include: health exams not covered by insurance, taxi fare to medical appointments and items to help provide care for a new baby.
Reserve a seat by calling 541-266-6804 or by sending a check to Coos County Friends of Public Health, P.O. Box 203, Coos Bay, Ore., 97420.