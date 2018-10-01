BANDON - Peace Rocks Project invites anyone interested to participate in a peace rock painting gathering that will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4 at Unity of Bandon. Participants may paint rocks, write messages on already painted rocks, or assist in other activities.
Peace Rocks Project most recently was invited to participate in the traveling Vietnam memorial wall in Coquille, where they helped people create peace rocks and fold origami peace cranes.
Anyone can participate in the Peace Rocks Project on their own, or by attending a monthly peace rocks painting gathering held at Unity of Bandon on the first Thursday of each month. Unity is located on U.S. Highway 101, one mile south of 11th Street. All supplies are provided. For more information check out the website, www.peacerocks.org.