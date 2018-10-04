BANDON - Surrealist painter David Black and Kelly Oney of the Wool Company are the featured artists at the Bandon Library Art Gallery through Nov. 30.
Black returns after three years, during which time he has gone from success to success, with shows all over the greater Coos Bay area and collectors taking notice and making acquisitions of original paintings and prints. An explorer of surrealism and fantasy, Black constructs complex, imaginative worlds using both the fantastical and the ordinary elements of life. With their vivid colors, deep focus and rich detail, his paintings play with the laws of nature while maintaining a profound sense of order. The logic of these images is the logic of dreams - they hint at stories that may go anywhere. They invite people to participate, and to weave their own.
The making of cloth and and garments from wool has not changed fundamentally in thousands of years. Wool is harvested from the animal, cleaned and carded, then spun into thread or yarn. Oney of The Wool Company, after knitting and crocheting for years, recently took up spinning, too. Oney displays a classic spinning wheel, various yarns and threads, and some of what one might make with those yarns.
There will be a reception for Black from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in the library's Sprague Room. Refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome.