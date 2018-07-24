BANDON – Choosing a favorite will be a challenge for visitors to the 2018 Port of Bandon Boardwalk Art Show.
The annual boardwalk display receives consistently positive reviews. But, viewers say this summer’s show may be the best yet, noted curators Ava Richey and Shawn Tempesta.
The public call to artists invited submissions on the 2018 theme "Salmon Dreams, Marshes and Streams." The works reveal inventive depictions of salmon and water habitat along with unexpected media. Tempesta describes many of the submissions as fine art.
“Each year, we think, ‘How are we going to top this one?’ The artists really put their heart and soul into it,” said Tempesta.
People’s Choice ballots are available for free at Bandon Bait and Tackle, 110 First St. SE. Voters may choose up to three art pieces, in youth and adult categories, one ballot per person. Voting is open through Wednesday, Sept. 5.
Works are displayed on the boardwalk railing and inside the picnic shelter on First Street in Old Town.
Inspiring subject matter and a unique public venue make for a vibrant show celebrating salmon. Pacific salmon species are prominent figures in economic, cultural and recreational life on the Oregon Coast. Works depict salmon life cycles and habitats in media ranging from acrylic and oil paint to encaustic and mosaic. Creative approaches, such as jewelry-making techniques, are visible in many mixed media submissions.
The waterfront backdrop delivers a picturesque scene for audiences as they stroll the Coquille River. Outdoor benches and the covered picnic shelter make it easy to enjoy the view, and the art, a little longer.
The boardwalk is a destination for thousands of locals and visitors each year. Curator Ava Richey says artists of all ages are eager to show off their best work in such an accessible venue. Most participating artists are residents of Coos and Curry counties, with additional submissions from artists in Lane and Jackson counties and the Portland Metro area.
The 2018 show is presented by the Port of Bandon and sponsored by the Bandon Professional Center. Participation by students in Bandon schools, with guest artist Vicki Affatati, was supported by a grant from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund. People's Choice and adjudicated winners are announced the second weekend in September during the Bandon Cranberry Festival. Contact port staff for more information, 541-347-3206, or visit portofbandon.com.