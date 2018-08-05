BANDON - “Your Next World,” a youth-oriented gathering, will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, at The Barn/Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW. There will be special speakers, music, snacks, and plenty of time for meeting and greeting and making new friends.
The event is sponsored by Pacific Community Church. Pastor Ron Harris invites community youth to take part, noting, “We want to expose young people to opportunities to serve the Lord wherever He calls.”
For more information, call the church at 541-347-2256.