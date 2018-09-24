COOS BAY - The 2018 Oregon Coast Film Festivals is being held Oct. 5-7, at the Egyptian Theatre, 229 S Broadway, Coos Bay.
The film festival is an exhibition of Oregon films, the filmmakers, the culture, history, outdoors and the environment. Now into its sixth-year, with the last three in Coos Bay, the film festival’s home is at the Egyptian Theatre.
The festival starts off with an open-door screening during the Downtown Coos Bay Wine Walk, beginning at 5 p.m., with a reception from 6-7 p.m. Friday evening film screenings begin at 7:30 p.m.
The film festival continues Saturday afternoon with short documentaries: "The Beginning of the End," "Mr. Tanimoto’s Journey” and "Stolen Paradise."
The 7 p.m. feature film is "Dawson City: Frozen Time."
Also on Saturday evening, Sharkbite’s Theater will be screening the classic "Five Summer Stories” followed by a film screening of "Journey to the Reef," a film about the Nelscott Reef and the big-wave surfers in Lincoln City, Oregon.
Sunday’s 2 p.m. program includes the documentary "A River Film" and concludes with the best of the 44th Northwest Filmmakers Film Festival.
Tickets are available at the door or on the Eventbrite.com Session ticket: $7, Festival passes: $15.
The Oregon Coast Film Festival is an exhibition of art and artists. Participants in the film festival are acknowledged as "Official Selections" to the 2018 film festival, in addition to receiving two complimentary film festival passes.
More festival information is available on the website: www.oregoncoastfilmfestival.org.
Festival lineup
Friday Oct. 5, 5 p.m.: Wine Walk and film screenings, Egyptian
Friday Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.: Short films and documentary, Egyptian
Saturday Oct. 6, 4 p.m. Presented by SOCC: "The Beginning of the End," "Mr. Tanimoto’s Journey," and "Stolen Paradise," followed by Q&A with director Jesse Dizard, Egyptian
Saturday Oct. 6, 7 p.m.: "Dawson City: Frozen Times," Egyptian
Saturday Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.: "Five Summer Stories;" 8 p.m.: "Journey to the Reef," SharkBites Theatre ($5 admission)
Sunday Oct. 7, 2 p.m.: "A River Film" and Best of the 44th Northwest Filmmakers Film Festival - screening short films, photography collections, student films and a feature film(s), Egyptian