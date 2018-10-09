BANDON - “Night at the Museum” is the title of a first-time program coming to the Bandon Historical Society Museum on Thursday, Oct. 25. Doors to the ticketed event will be open from 5-8 p.m. A limited number of tickets are on sale at the museum for $10. Tickets will be available at the door if supplies last.
The event will combine a social mixer with historical conversation and complimentary snacks and beverages. Visitors will have a chance to tour the museum and talk with “local experts.”
“We’re trying to put together a museum event with a little different flavor,” said Museum Board President Jim Proehl. “Often, our program format is a speaker talking to an audience, but this is a little different. This will be more like the Q and A after the speech, but without the speech. And there will be tasty snacks.”
“Some of our experts have studied local history. Others have lived it. Everyone who comes to this event will bring a perspective and a point of view to share,” added Proehl.
“We know a lot of people with 9 to 5 jobs have a hard time visiting during our 10 to 4 hours,” said Museum Director Gayle Nix. “We’ve put together an after-hours event that’s both a social time and a time to talk about history.”
“This comes during the Halloween season. It’s not exactly a costume event, but anyone who comes in period dress would blend interestingly with the exhibits,” said Nix.
The Bandon Historical Society Museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Ave. “Night at the Museum” tickets are on sale at the museum or can be reserved at 541-347-2164.
“We hope this goes so well it becomes an annual program, but if it goes poorly, we’ll never think of it again,” added Proehl.