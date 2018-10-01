BANDON - The Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will host a show of artworks created depicting buildings of all sorts — shanties, shacks, barns, bridges and warehouses. All structural things man-made were considered subjects for the artists' consideration.
The show is titled "Shanties, Shacks & Other Structures," and opens with a special reception from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 7, in the hospital lobby, 900 11th St. SE. Refreshments will be served. The show runs through December and features the art of the Bandon Plein Air Group and the Coquille Painters. Some of the works are for sale. Contact the show's organizers with questions: Ava Richey 541-297-6118 or Susan 541-347-9888.