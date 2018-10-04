BANDON - The Sprague Community Theater will be uniquely transformed this October as New Artists Productions brings "The McTavish Riddle" to the stage. "The McTavish Riddle" is a two act comedy/mystery and fun-filled play featuring an all youth cast. "The McTavish Riddle" is an event for the entire family.
On a night dark, rainy, thunderous night four thieves arrived at the McTavish Manor high in the Adirondack Mountains in northeastern New York. The manor, isolated from habitation, is less than 100 miles from the Canadian border. Abandoned for many years it has a grizzly reputation for being haunted.
The fearless foursome, along with product of their recent heist, plan to meet with a fence to complete the sale of the stolen “goods.” However, they are surprised by a group of high school dancers on their way to a competition at another school. The thieves can’t afford to be seen and decide to scare the girls back into their vehicle and away from the manor.
The situation becomes further complicated by a search to solve old Sean McTavish treasure riddle and the discovery that the rumors of ghosts and spirits may be more fact than fiction. Sean McTavish was a Wall Street investor; a wiz of an investor, but a not-so-honest investor, to say the least. In fact, he had to leave town in a hurry and stay one step ahead of the law for the rest of his life. He built McTavish Manor as his final hideout and became a recluse. The story goes that he hid his treasure somewhere in the house awaiting the rightful heir to retrieve them.
The cast of 19 will show their development as students of New Artists Productions as they entertain their audience. Participants are from Coquille: Alana Bridges, Hannah Perkins, Josiah Perkins; Langlois: Jack Sorensen, David Wyatt; Reedsport: Emily Wilson, Michael Wilson; North Bend/Coos Bay: Isabella Jones, Natalie Jones, Jola Smith, Olivia Smith, Riley Smith, Abby Wilson, Adam Wood, Henry Wood, Melody Wood; and Bandon: Madison Chimenti, Elli Schulz, Maya Tulles.
The cast invites their audiences to share in the excitement on a cold, stormy, and rainy night in a dilapidated house with an overgrown graveyard in front and no lighting except by candle or flashlight.
"The McTavish Riddle" will be presented at the Sprague Community Theater on Oct. 26-28 and Nov. 2-4. Show times are 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Tickets priced at $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, and $5 for students (K-12) are available in advance at Bandon Ace Hardware (in Radio Shack) or Bandon Mercantile. Tickets will also be available at the door before each show, or reserve in advance by calling the Almichs at 541- 347-2517. The Sprague Community Theater is located in Bandon City Park, 1202 11th St. SW.