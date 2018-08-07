BANDON - Bringing Bandon’s past to life is becoming an annual event for The Gaels Readers Theater. This weekend, their original production "Murder at Two Mile: A True Bandon Mystery" will be performed in the Bandon Library Sprague Room.
“This crime was a major news story in 1923,” explained playwright Neal Davis. “Not only nationally, but worldwide. The public was fascinated – it had small-town intrigue, a Hollywood connection, the occult, cutting-edge crime solving techniques and revelations beyond anyone’s imagination.”
Last year, The Gaels staged "Bandon Burns!" the story of the 1936 fire that destroyed Bandon. By interweaving actual survivor narratives, the group led audiences through the night that devastated the community. The group worked closely with the Bandon Historical Museum, who provided the records and visual aids used in the production.
They’ve joined forced again with this new show, with the Museum providing the news articles and documents used to create "Murder at Two Mile."
“They are fantastic to work with,” said Davis. “Their amazing focus on our area’s history has resulted in a wealth of information.”
The group hopes to bring more tales from Bandon’s past to local audiences.
“By popular demand, we’re bringing back 'Bandon Burns!' in September. We hope to heighten the production by showing the progression of the fire through maps and details not included in the narratives. After that, the hunt begins for our next Bandon story.”
"Murder at Two Mile: A True Bandon Mystery" will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, and Saturday, Aug. 11, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, in the Bandon Library Sprague Room. Admission is $5 at the door.