PORT ORFORD - Everyone is invited to visit the Port Orford Library from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, in the Freedom of Speech Room to meet favorite South Coast authors.
The event will feature Oregon South Coast authors James Boyle, Martha Schram, Lily Mars, Carol Sanders, Gary Carter, Helen Picca, Suzann Robins, Dr. Evelyn Cook, David Lunde, Pamela Benda, Mark Goodbey, Mara Lee and Matthew Wicks.
The public is invited to ask questions and find out more information about the publishing game when they visit. A variety of books will be for sale including fiction, children's books, poetry and non-fiction. The event is sponsored by the Port Orford Public Library.