PORT ORFORD - Helen Picca, local Oregon author, has just published "From the Hamster Wheel to Happiness in 10 Easy Steps," a work of nonfiction that is part memoir and part self-help guide. Here, she recounts her journey from the frenetic life in NYC, as a marketing executive, running on the hamster wheel from thing to thing to thing. She recalls the catastrophic events that prompted her move to Hawaii and then central Oregon, constantly searching, still on that wheel of mindless pleasure-seeking.
Until the day she realizes she is not yet happy, not satisfied with her life and, instead of buying something new, vows to find joy and meaning in simplicity. In 10 Easy Steps, she shares what she learned, as a guide for the reader to the path she discovered.
With chapters like “Simplify your Life,” about how to declutter and live a life based on needs instead of wants. Or, “The Importance of Nature,” ways to explore the endless benefits that nature imbues to mind, body and spirit, like earthing, glamping or forest bathing. There are chapters on work, food, exercise, substances and today’s greatest challenge, limiting use of electronic devices.
Picca explores the variety of relationships that add meaning and years to our lives, as well as the necessity to nurture one’s inner values, beginning with gratitude. The book culminates with a way to add greater awareness and longevity to life through mindful living.
A practical guide that anyone can follow, here is a path that leads to contentment and peacefulness, to the ultimate state of happiness. Filled with wry humor and witty anecdotes, Picca begs the reader to ask, “Am I happy?”
Local upcoming readings by Helen Picca:
Langlois Public Library, 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 19
Bandon Public Library, 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Port Orford Public Library, October, to be determined
Port Orford Senior Center, TBD
Gold Beach Public Library, 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.
Watch for announcements of other local readings.
Helen Picca is a former Marketing Executive from NYC and holds a Bachelor's Degree in English from Marymount College, where she learned to love the written word. She has traveled extensively, both internationally and domestically, and has lived in New Jersey, New York, Hawaii and Oregon, the place she chooses to call home. Helen lives by the sea in Port Orford, with her husband and dog, where she is inspired to write. Her first novel was historical fiction set in that town, and she has just published a work of non-fiction on the pursuit of happiness.
Picca's books are available at Amazon.com in both kindle and paperback versions. For more information, visit facebook.com/HelenPiccaAuthor/.