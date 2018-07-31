BANDON - Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to attend a reception for member artist Rick Horne, whose art “Lighthouses of America” is being featured this month along with gallery members’ new works.
A reception will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, with harp and guitar music by Robin O’Neill. Refreshments will be served.
Horne's work is comprosed of a series of lighthouses that are completely hand-crafted except for the crystal he uses to represent the fresnel lens. He is a master craftsman with 45 years of experience as a general contractor and cabinet maker in California. He will also be displaying his drawings from which he works, along with photos of the process as he turns the bases on his 1945 lathe. Lighthouses being exhibited are from the coasts of Oregon, California, and North Carolina.
“Americana” is the theme that member artists have recently created new works to represent. There will be a variety of mediums interpreting this theme such as painting, assemblage, collage, wood, shell wreathes, jewelry, drawing, gourds, photography and weavings.
Enjoy the art, music, refreshments and the company of folks in the local art scene.
A summer schedule for upcoming classes will be available, or visit the website or Facebook page to keep up to day on the latest art happenings.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., SE, Old Town Bandon and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through the summer months.