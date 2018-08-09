BANDON - Get ready for the Bandon Cranberry Festival by spending an hour with cranberry farmers and an Ocean Spray representative at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
"Bandon Cranberries - The Farmer's Story" begins with a short contemporary film featuring personable local individuals who farm cranberries.
The film is followed by a visit with Allan and Sonja Cram who have been growing cranberries in the Bandon area since 1975, when they bought the family farm from Sonja's parents. The Crams have seen a lot of changes in 42 years of cranberry growing. They look forward to sharing their thoughts and experiences with the audience.
Another perspective of the cranberry growing business will be provided by Don Kloft, the agricultural scientist with Bandon's Ocean Spray receiving station. Don works with about 700 growers and offers his expertise in all areas of cranberry growing that one might encounter.
"This is going to be a great opportunity for anyone who has ever wanted to know more about what goes on in those bogs they drive by, what harvest time involves, and what happens to Bandon area cranberries," said Sara Michael, assistant librarian.
Cranberries are full of antioxidants, contain heart-healthy nutrients, have anti-inflammatory properties and many more health benefits. The 72nd Bandon Cranberry Festival is Sept. 7, 8 and 9.