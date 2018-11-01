COOS BAY — The November First Tuesday Talk will begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Coos History Museum. Guest speaker Bill Lansing, retired president and CEO of Menasha Forest Products Corporation and author will talk about "Pilgrims, Forests, Railroads and Politics."
Lansing grew up in northern California on a small ranch, but considers himself and Oregonian. He and his wife, Ann, have lived in Coos Bay since 1969 and have two grown boys.
He received his formal education from Humboldt State College, Yale and Stanford Universities and can’t seem to get into the rivalry between the Ducks and the Beavers; although he never misses recording a Duck’s football game for watching later to fast forward over the ads.
After graduation from Yale he went to work for Menasha in Coos Bay and retired as president and CEO. Over the years, he has served on many corporate boards as well as nonprofits, recently retiring from the board of directors of Umpqua Bank, and Lone Rock Timber Company. Lansing also has retired from the Southwestern Foundation Board, the World Forestry Center Board in Portland, and the Boy Scouts America Council in Eugene. He played a significant role in the capital campaign to build Coos History Museum and the upstairs library is named in his honor.
He has found time to write six books on historical subjects of Coos County. He generously gave Coos Historical & Maritime Museum several copies of many of these books over the years and that helps pay for the operation of the history museum's gift ship. Also to his credit are two books about the genealogy and history of his Lansing family back to Holland in 1656.
Lansing said, “History is made by those who lived it, commemorated by those who were told about it and interpreted by those who read about it. Much gets lost in the translation.”
Tuesday Talks are free to Coos History Museum members and free with a paid admission of $7. The museum is located at 1210 N Front St. on the waterfront of Coos Bay.
For more information visit www.cooshistory.org.